Jennifer Lopez has reunited with her ex Diddy’s

2020-04-13 07:30:05

Jennifer Lopez has reunited with her ex Diddy – virtually – when they took part in a dance-a-thon online.

Jennifer Lopez has reunited with her ex Diddy – virtually.

The hitmaker “ On The Floor ” – which is currently engaged baseball player Alex Rodriguez – participated in a live Instagram special to raise funds for Direct Relief, by participating in a dance-a-thon hosted by Diddy.

In the live video, Diddy told the couple: “Hey, I love you, I can’t wait until we can review. God bless you all, and I love you just the guy!”

Alex replied: “I love you, buddy!”

Before Jennifer – who is out with Diddy for two years at the end of the 90s – added: “We love you! We love what you do, we love everyone there. We want to send you all the love in the world, from our family to yours.”

The trio then all danced the salsa, to the delight of their fans.

The appearance of the former couple together was part of a series Instagram more wide, in which Diddy also danced with Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Shaq, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Kelly Rowland and Maluma.

During this time, Jennifer has already talked about his relationship with Diddy, admitting that it was the biggest whirlwind.

She said recently: “The era Puffy was just kind of a crazy period and exacerbated in my life. You know, Puffy and I grew up in the Bronx. He had been in the world of music and had all this success; I was just to start and make my first album when I met him. It became a kind of mentor for me at that time. We have had this type of relationship, crazy and tumultuous life that ended in a coup. It was definitely a moment but I had the impression that it was necessary . It was supposed to be in my life at that time to teach me what I needed to know about the music industry, about the kind of artist that I wanted to be in the music industry. “

Keywords: Jennifer Lopez, Diddy, Alex Rodriguez

Return to the flow

.