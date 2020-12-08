CELEBRITIES

JENNIFER LOPEZ HAS REVEALED THAT SHE HAS CANCELED HER MARRIAGE TWICE

Posted on

The wedding between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez was one of the most anticipated famous ones this year.

As has unfortunately happened to many couples of future spouses, they too had to give up the big day as they had imagined it, due to the restrictions in the face of the coronavirus emergency. What we still didn’t know is that they canceled the wedding not once but twice.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

” We had to cancel the marriage because of the covid, because of the quarantine – the 51- year – old told Access – We actually did it twice, which people don’t know, twice at different times. The first canceled and also the second deleted “.

Jennifer Lopez added that she and the former baseball player, for now, have paused the time of yes: ” I do not know, we dropped for a second. We say: ‘Let’s wait to see what happens’. There is no hurry. We’re fine and it will happen when the time comes. “

