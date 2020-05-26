Jennifer Lopez : her marriage in limbo, the singer has “broken heart”

After three years of relationship, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had planned to marry this summer 2020. However, following the spread of the coronavirus, all their plans were put on hold. For the Today Show, the singer revealed having a broken heart…
Since February of 2017, Jennifer Lopez is in a relationship with baseball player Alex Rodriguez. Very quickly, the athlete had made the choice to move the cap higher by asking for the hand of the bomba latina in march 2019. However, if the couple were to be married this summer, it would appear that their union is pending due to the coronavirus. During an appearance on the american tv show The Today Show, Jennifer Lopez explained that no one knew when his marriage will take place : “There is no schedule for the moment. We can just wait and see how this will unfold. You know, this is disappointing.“The star continued : “After the Super Bowl, and World of Dance, I had planned to take a leave of absence, and this is what we do. But at the same time, we had a lot of things planned for this summer and this year, but everything is pending at this time.”
While his marriage is in limbo, the singer of 50 years revealed that she had mixed feelings : “I’m a little bit heart broken, because we had expected great things, but I also say, you know what, God to a greater plan and we just have to wait and see. Maybe this will be better ? I have to believe that it will be.“ A few days earlier, she had explained to Ellen DeGeneres in her show : “It affects me… I don’t know when it will be done. We should be patient like everyone else. We will see in few months what we can do.“
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged for about a year
On the occasion of their first-year engagement, Alex Rodriguez had made a declaration of true love to the singer on his account Instagram : “Each day with you is an exciting adventure and beautiful… The best is yet to come… I love you my love ! A year ago, on a beach in the Bahamas… I was very nervous, more nervous than during any time in my career, I put a knee on the ground, and I have asked the question… You said yes. Jennifer, each moment with you is a gift. You’re my best friend, my inspiration, an incredible mother and role model for all. I am very lucky to be with you. Thank you for having improved my life. I look forward to making more memories with you. I love you.“
“Jennifer Lopez: All I Have” Official Final After Party At Mr. Chow At Caesars Palace Saturday, Sept. 29 Featuring: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States When: 30 Sep 2018 Credit: Judy Eddy/WENN.com
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – JUNE 03: Singer Jennifer Lopez (JLo) and partner Alex Rodriguez arrives at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the Brooklyn Museum on June 3, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, United States. ()
(FILE) Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Retain JPMorgan to Raise Money for Food Bid. Retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez and his fiance, recording artist and actor Jennifer Lopez, have retained JPMorgan Chase to raise capital for a possible bid on the New York Mets, people familiar with the matter said. BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 24: Singer/actress Jennifer Lopez (wearing Zuhair Murad Couture) and boyfriend/American retired Baseball shortstop Alexander Rodriguez arrives at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at theTime 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City. 24 Apr 2018 Pictured: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez. Photo credit: Joe Russo / MEGA
(FILE) Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Retain JPMorgan to Raise Money for Food Bid. Retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez and his fiance, recording artist and actor Jennifer Lopez, have retained JPMorgan Chase to raise capital for a possible bid on the New York Mets, people familiar with the matter said. WEST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – SEPTEMBER 19: Singer/actress Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend/American retired Baseball shortstop Alexander Rodriguez arrives at NBC’s ‘World Of Dance’ Celebration held at Delilah on September 19, 2017 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez arriving at the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
(FILE) Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Retain JPMorgan to Raise Money for Food Bid. Retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez and his fiance, recording artist and actor Jennifer Lopez, have retained JPMorgan Chase to raise capital for a possible bid on the New York Mets, people familiar with the matter said. MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – AUGUST 20: Singer/actress Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend/American retired Baseball shortstop Alexander Rodriguez arrives at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.