Jennifer Lopez : her marriage in limbo, the singer has “broken heart”

After three years of relationship, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had planned to marry this summer 2020. However, following the spread of the coronavirus, all their plans were put on hold. For the Today Show, the singer revealed having a broken heart…

Since February of 2017, Jennifer Lopez is in a relationship with baseball player Alex Rodriguez. Very quickly, the athlete had made the choice to move the cap higher by asking for the hand of the bomba latina in march 2019. However, if the couple were to be married this summer, it would appear that their union is pending due to the coronavirus. During an appearance on the american tv show The Today Show, Jennifer Lopez explained that no one knew when his marriage will take place : “There is no schedule for the moment. We can just wait and see how this will unfold. You know, this is disappointing.“The star continued : “After the Super Bowl, and World of Dance, I had planned to take a leave of absence, and this is what we do. But at the same time, we had a lot of things planned for this summer and this year, but everything is pending at this time.”

While his marriage is in limbo, the singer of 50 years revealed that she had mixed feelings : “I’m a little bit heart broken, because we had expected great things, but I also say, you know what, God to a greater plan and we just have to wait and see. Maybe this will be better ? I have to believe that it will be.“ A few days earlier, she had explained to Ellen DeGeneres in her show : “It affects me… I don’t know when it will be done. We should be patient like everyone else. We will see in few months what we can do.“

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged for about a year

On the occasion of their first-year engagement, Alex Rodriguez had made a declaration of true love to the singer on his account Instagram : “Each day with you is an exciting adventure and beautiful… The best is yet to come… I love you my love ! A year ago, on a beach in the Bahamas… I was very nervous, more nervous than during any time in my career, I put a knee on the ground, and I have asked the question… You said yes. Jennifer, each moment with you is a gift. You’re my best friend, my inspiration, an incredible mother and role model for all. I am very lucky to be with you. Thank you for having improved my life. I look forward to making more memories with you. I love you.“

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news