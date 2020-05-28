Jennifer Lopez : her marriage postponed, the singer admits to having ” a broken heart “

That’s 3 years that Jennifer Lopez is living a true happiness with her beloved Alex Rodriguez. While their wedding was to take place during the summer of 2020, the two lovebirds will have to be patient since the formalization of their union has been postponed !

Jennifer Lopez is living a fairy tale alongside its half Alex Rodriquez for more than 3 years. The latter asked him for his hand in the month of march, 2019, and the two had planned to say “yes” during the summer of 2020. Unfortunately, the lovebirds have been forced to postpone the wedding date. The reason for this ? The epidemic of the Covid-19 also makes his own in the United States. In fact, the virus is so virulent across the Atlantic, that the star has preferred to pushing back the date of formalization of their union rather than risking the spread of the coronavirus with its guests. Interviewed during an appearance in the american television show entitled The Today Show, J-lo expressed her disappointment “There is no schedule for the moment. We can just wait and see how this will unfold. You know, it’s disappointing.” she confided.

Jennifer Lopez very affected by the postponement of his marriage

Jennifer Lopez is among the people who have had the voir the organization of their wedding swept of a reverse of the hand during this global health crisis. And the star is not the kind to hide his or her sentence : “After the Super Bowl, and World of Dance, I had planned to take a leave of absence, and this is what we do. But at the same time, we had a lot of things planned for this summer and this year, but everything is pending at this time (…) I have a little broken heartbecause we had expected great things, but I also say, you know what, God to a larger plan and we must just wait and see. Maybe this will be better ? I have to believe that it will be”. If for the moment, any wedding planning seem impossible, it seems that this cancellation is a wise decision…