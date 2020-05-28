Jennifer Lopez : Her marriage postponed, the superstar is “devastated”

Weddings, graduations, birthdays… The coronavirus deprives the stars of happy moments ! Jennifer Lopez, in fact, the sad experience. The superstar has confirmed the postponement of its union with Alex Rodriguezat a date unknown for now : “I’m a little devastated because we had super projects…“

It is in the show Today that Jennifer Lopez announced the new. Interviewed duplex from his home in Miami, the singer, actress and judge star of the show World of Dance confirms the report of his marriage, a postponement to an unknown date because of the Covid-19, which is already more than 100 000 deaths in the United States. The u.s. government has imposed confinement to the Americans and had banned any gathering.

“There is more organization for the time being… We must just wait and see how it goessaid Jennifer Lopez. I’m a little devastated because we had super-projects, but I also think (…) that God has a bigger, so we just have to wait and see.“She had already mentioned the topic with the presenter Ellen DeGeneres, in the month of April. “Honestly, I really don’t know what it’s going to happen now, for dates and other things like that. We are just waiting, like the rest of the world. We’ll have to wait and see in a few months, depending on how we will get out of it all“said she.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez became engaged in march 2019. The ex-baseball player made his request on a beach, during a vacation in the Bahamas, and it has spent a huge diamond on the finger as the engagement ring.