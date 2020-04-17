Jennifer Lopez : her marriage with Alex Rodriguez scheduled for this summer in Italy is cancelled

Jennifer Lopez still had some hopes but they were swept by the manner in which the epidemic of coronavirus is spreading across the planet. The singer and actress was forced to cancel her wedding that was to take place this summer in Italy…

It has never been ready Jennifer Lopez, but alas, as for other future bridesit will take him repack table plans, room decoration, gourmet menus, and especially to store its (probably) prodigious wedding dress in the closet for an indefinite period. The one who played alongside Matthew McConaughey in the role of the Wedding Plannerhad planned to marry her lover – former baseball player – Alex Rodriguez this summer in Italy. But the coronavirus came to play the disorders the party requiring the singer to purely and simply cancel his marriage for which has provided a source US Weekly.“Everything was paid for and planned“. Not enough to make lose his cool to the Bomba Latina the close to the couple confirms : “JLo wants to marry A-Rod very quickly after that things will be back to normal,“he adds “She wants to marry and celebrate their love in front of their families and their loved ones“.

Jennifer Lopez has had to make the obvious

The interpreter Ain’t your mamawaited to the last minute to cancel everythingtrying to perceive positive signs in the news, but she had to go to the evidence and abdicate, Italy, like the US, being at this day, by an unfortunate coincidence, the two countries most affected by the pandemic. “Inevitably this affects us a little bit“acknowledged the singer contacted visio-chat by Ellen DeGeneres : “Honestly, I haven’t the slightest idea of how it will happen level dates and organization level“she confessed. “We are going to have to deal with, wait a few months and see how things go “.

The mom of Max and Emme isn’t the only Hollywood star to see private weddingthe singer Katy Perry – pregnant with her first child – and Orlando Bloom have had to postpone their wedding in Japan, and the actor Dennis Quaid has had a death in the soul, renounce to marry his young and lovely fiancée Laura Savoie region while the preparation was in full swing in Hawaii… Patience, the happiness is already there, the wedding will wait !