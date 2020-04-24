Jennifer Lopez : His double-muscled cased on Instagram

With social networks, each star now has his, or his doubles. Ariana Grande seems to be the most affected, with a handful of influenceuses on TikTok which look suspiciously like (and do to). Rihanna,Justin Bieber, Angelina Jolie passing by Kim Kardashian, they all have look-alikes who try to take advantage of this similarity on the social networks.

Jennifer Lopez fa also hers. It is Janyce Garay, a bodybuildeuse american originally from Houston (Texas, Usa), which is a card on Instagram, which many internet users have noticed its high resemblance with the diva. She even plays in his pseudo “JayFromHouston”, in reference to the title cult of J-Lo : Jenny from the Block.

On Instagram we can discover photos of Janyce Garay, ultramusclée, to the tunes of latina, with hair dyed blond ash-grey, long and wavy. It shares above all his passion for fitness and bodybuilding, and does not seem to have resorted to cosmetic surgery operations only for the purpose of look like Jennifer Lopez. “You could be her twin“, “J-Lo 2.0“, “Are you Jenny from the block ?“, “J-Lo is that you ?“one can read, among thousands of others, in the comments. Janyce Garay has already 239 000 subscribers on Instagram.