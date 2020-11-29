Jennifer López impresses with the Christmas decoration of her residence

Singer Jennifer Lopez spends Thanksgiving with her family and looks spectacular at dinner

Mexico. Jennifer López, a singer originally from New York, United States, and known worldwide thanks to her music, impresses on Instagram by showing a photograph in which she can see how her residence already adorned for Christmas looks like.

The singer Jennifer Lopez enjoyed the Day family last Thanksgiving and looked spectacular at dinner, as seen in images you place in your account Instagram. This time she dazzled with a total white look made up of baggy wide-boot trousers and an asymmetrical blouse embroidered with diamonds.