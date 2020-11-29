Jennifer López impresses with the Christmas decoration of her residence

Singer Jennifer Lopez spends Thanksgiving with her family and looks spectacular at dinner
Jennifer is used to always looking elegant and this time she is no exception. The Diva from the Bronx is photographed in her living room, in which white color predominates with blue details and the perfect complement is marked by white armchairs, glass vases, and silver chandeliers.
The international star has many surprises in store for her audience and among them is the launch of her new collection of skin products, which will be available from January 2021.
My mom’s beauty secrets are the origin of JLO Beauty. Soon we will share them with all of you, “the singer writes on Instagram and shares a photograph in which she appears with her mother.
In addition, Jennifer also shared a video in which she looks scantily clad and with it, she promotes her new record material, which will be released very soon. In the pictures, she shows her full body figure and gets more than three million reactions and thousands of comments that flatter her beauty.
In the promo, Jennifer, Álex Rodríguez’s sentimental partner, appears half-naked and covers her most private parts with her hands and adds some hashtags such as “In the morning”, “Morning face”, “Turkey egg” and “New music”.