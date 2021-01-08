JENNIFER LOPEZ IN A BIKINI REMINDS US THAT AT 51 SHE IS STILL THE QUEEN OF SEXITUDE

Jennifer Lopez decided to send us good vibes for the start of the new year and she did it in a killer red bikini.

The 51-year-old singer, actress, and fashion icon posted a video on Instagram, looking fabulous in her mini swimsuit and fluttering robe, meditating on a dream beach to the tune of Future and Drake’s song “Life Is Good.”

” Meditation and good intentions #MondayMotivation “, captioned the post.

And we are very motivated. What wish would we like to come true in the new year? Just be J.Lo and meditate on what’s really important with a royal robe with our name engraved in sparkling letters. LOL

But since all of this is highly unlikely, we just have to admire the singer of ” In The Morning ” in a second bikini photo from her vacation on this paradise beach. We all agree Jennifer at 51 is still the undisputed queen of sexiness.