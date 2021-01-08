CELEBRITIES

JENNIFER LOPEZ IN A BIKINI REMINDS US THAT AT 51 SHE IS STILL THE QUEEN OF SEXITUDE

Posted on

Jennifer Lopez decided to send us good vibes for the start of the new year and she did it in a killer red bikini.

The 51-year-old singer, actress, and fashion icon posted a video on Instagram, looking fabulous in her mini swimsuit and fluttering robe, meditating on a dream beach to the tune of Future and Drake’s song “Life Is Good.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

” Meditation and good intentions #MondayMotivation “, captioned the post.

And we are very motivated. What wish would we like to come true in the new year? Just be J.Lo and meditate on what’s really important with a royal robe with our name engraved in sparkling letters. LOL

But since all of this is highly unlikely, we just have to admire the singer of ” In The Morning ” in a second bikini photo from her vacation on this paradise beach. We all agree Jennifer at 51 is still the undisputed queen of sexiness.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

141
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian “regrets” her rude behavior with Kris Jenner

130
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

125
CELEBRITIES

Prince William more ‘protective’ with Kate Middleton in Christmas photo 2020

125
CELEBRITIES

SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO: “THE CHRISTMAS SONG” VIDEO IS THE SWEETEST THING YOU’LL SEE TODAY

123
CELEBRITIES

Chris Evans to play Buzz Lightyear in new Pixar movie

121
CELEBRITIES

MEGAN THEE STALLION SHOWS WHAT HER NATURAL HAIR LOOKS LIKE: LONG GLORIOUS CURLS

119
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

86
CELEBRITIES

YOU WON’T RECOGNIZE BELLA HADID WITH SHORT HAIR AND PLATINUM BLONDE: ICY PIXIE CUT

85
CELEBRITIES

Selena Gomez ends “Selena vs. Hailey” narrative

85
CELEBRITIES

Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen to move to “Billionaires’ Bunker”

To Top