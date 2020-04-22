Jennifer Lopez in a full trial because of a photo Instagram !

Jennifer Lopez launches in a new trial. Then she posted a photo of herself on Instagram, a photographer sues !

It seems that Jennifer Lopez is in dirty sheets… A photographer comes from sue the singer in courtdue to a photo Instagram. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z

It is not the first time nor the last time we will hear about such a story. Jennifer Lopez must fight with justice, due to a cliché of itself.

In effect, J Lo, which has approximately 119 million subscribers on Instagram, post often pictures of it. However, it is precisely one of those is a problem for a photographer.

Steve Sands, of his name, continues the singer and actress Jennifer Lopezbecause of a photo she posted on Instagram. Even if it is she who is on the photo, she is not her own…

The height, to J Lo ! This being the case, the photographer and his box of prod ask 150,000 dollars in damages !

Yes, the star of Queens would posted this image without the permission of Steve Sands. With such a photo, the star has earned nearly 650 000 “likes”, much to the chagrin of the photographer.

Jennifer Lopez: a photographer the attack because of a post Instagram

Jennifer Lopez would not, therefore, render to Caesar what is Caesar’s. Or at least, go to Steve Sands who is Steve Sands.

In an interview given to E!the lawyer of the photographer has said : “this is an example of celebrities who use the photos of photographers without the permission of the publish-it-yourself social networks “. A practice that is not the prerogative of J Lo.

“The number of likes that a photographer gets coupled with the number of their followers are a tool of marketing of their posts “, reminds the lawyer of Sands. A complaint has therefore been filled in the federal court of Manhattan.

As you say that Jennifer Lopez is a big risk. Case to follow…

