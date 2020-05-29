Jennifer Lopez is said to be “devastated” by the cancellation of his wedding

People and royalty

Despite this sad decision, the star is trying to remain positive.

Health crisis obliges, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have had to postpone their wedding originally planned for this summer in the United States. A wise decision given the situation across the Atlantic, but that has greatly affected the singer.

” There is more organization for the moment. You just have to wait and see how it goes “, she explained in the” Today Show “.

“We had super projects “

” I’m a little devastated because we had super projects “continued the star, interviewed in a duplex from his home in Miami.

Despite this sad decision, J-Lo tries to stay positive :” But I say to myself, you know what, God has a greater plan, so we just have to wait and see. Maybe this will be better ? I have to believe that it will be “. For the time being, no new date has been set.

The actress, dancer and producer of 50 years had already discussed a potential deferral in April with the presenter Ellen DeGeneres. ” Honestly, I really don’t know what it’s going to happen now, for dates and other things like that. We are just waiting, like the rest of the world “, she entrusted.