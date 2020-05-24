Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin… all the stars are collaborating with Guess !

Success ! This is a new invitation that Guess has launched J. Lo as J Balvin. Always successful, the singer latino embodies the summer collection Guess and Marciano for the summer of 2020in a campaign shot in black and white in Santa Monica. In this campaign, we find the hottest trends of this summer, but also a Jennifer Lopez looking radiant and glowing in a spirit very hollywood classic, with tousled hair and the gorgeous californian beaches in the background.

On June 1, 2020, you will also be able to discover a capsule collection made with J Balvin, the star internationale – it has over 38 million followers on Instagram. After a first collaboration sold out in the world, it is with a new capsule collection called Colores the colombian artist treats her fans, and more. Launched on June 1, 2020 in shops and on the Internet site of Guess, this line is a nod to Medellín, birthplace of the starand a tribute to his last album. Its colors-red, yellow, green, blue and violet are common to the parts man, woman, and child.

GUESS

Guess, a brand successfull thanks to the genius of two brothers

Together, Maurice and Paul Marciano run successfully for almost forty years, this fashion brand known in the whole world. It is not an exaggeration to say that they know how to anticipate the time and surround yourself with those who shape it. Born in Morocco, grew up in Marseillebut this is Los Angeles that they are installed for fifteen years. They fell in love to the City of angels after a two-week vacation and decided never to leave it again.

In California, Maurice and Paul Marciano innovate with Italian technical surprise Us. Their line of jeans, in particular, is a cardboard box. They are adopted by the biggest stars. Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima, Jennifer Lopez’s cover of the Guess, and some of them participate also to the adventure as muses. The success is also at the rendezvous, thanks to a perfect distribution of roles. It is to Paul Marciano is the direction of the image. He hits the bullseye every time. The look sharpened, he manages to convey in the campaigns of the brand to the desires of the customers. He also knows how to surround himself with the greatest photographers, such as Ellen von Unwerth.

Guess/Getty Images

Guess, a brand always looking to the future

It is to his son, Nicolai, Paul Marciano entrusted the management of the partnerships of the claw. Passing the torch – family – managed. The young man has already demonstrated all his talent. It is he who, without denying the legacy american of Guess, made call to Jennifer Lopez or to J Balvin for collaborations. The shooting of the campaign of the new line designed with the singer colombian takes and set in the colorful streets of Medellín, where the star is joined by hundreds of fans. ” What started as a collection turned into a real energy throughout the year. With Colores, we are truly overwhelmed to offer a more varied. By his passion and commitment, J Balvin is an ideal partner in the creation process “stresses Nicolai Marciano. With such dynamism, success is not going to stop.

GUESS

Photo credits : GUESS