Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett give their dresses for the good cause

Many celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett put on their most beautiful dresses for auction to support the caregivers during the crisis of the sars coronavirus.

Offer the dress Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett and many others, this is now possible. Under the initiative of the stylist Elizabeth Stewart, an auction called Chic Relief has been introduced on Sunday may 17, 2020 in support of the organization Direct Relief, whose mission is to “improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations by mobilizing and providing the medical resources necessary for their care”. For this event, the designer has teamed up with the american giant eBay. The dresses the most iconic of many of the stars will be sold to raise funds to provide equipment and team of caregivers is particularly affected during the crisis of the sars coronavirus. “Giving back is important in these moments and I am lucky to be able to reunite me with my friends from the fashion community to create fundraising activities such as Chic Relief,” said Elizabeth Stewart in a press release.

“Now that we have teamed with eBay, we are eager to collect even more money and we do will never be enough for each dollar raised by the campaign,” said the stylist. Of the long lemon-yellow dress of Cate Blanchet reach for the Golden Globes in 2019, with the sober black dress with shoulder-straps of Julia Roberts at the Toronto Festival, passing by a replica of the dress chosen by Beyoncé at a party, pre-Grammy Awards, many creations will be put on sale and disposal of customers the most generous. The biggest fashion fans will be able to realize their dream by adding the pieces worn by their idols.

