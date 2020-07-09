Jennifer Lopez, Julien Doré, Mariah Carey : the photos that will brighten your weekend (or at least try)

Julien Doré was embraced with her dog, Jennifer Lopez has made the bike and Mariah Carey took care of her and the sunflowers in The photos… the people that it was better not to miss this week.

This week, Meghan Markle began his return to Hollywood as a producer, Kanye West, has announced his candidacy for the u.s. presidential election, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant were photographed in Berlin, Cambridge made their first official outing together since the beginning of the containment and Adèle Haenel became a member of the Academy of the Oscars.

In the video, Elizabeth II and princess Anne gave the welcome to the “caregivers”

But, during this time, in the shadow of these information first hand, Gisele Bündchen did yoga with her daughter, Kim Kardashian cuddled with two dogs, Brooklyn Beckham was lost in the fields, Caroline de Maigret has prepared his travel bag, Paris Hilton is (also) presented to the president, Kylie Jenner was lost in the desert, Salma Hayek has taken her car, Jennifer Lopez was bicycling in New York, and Adele Exarchopoulos, Géraldine Nakache and Leïla Bekhti have made a photo.