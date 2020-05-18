Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Craig… stars flock to Toronto

The red carpet strung together these last few weeks. After the Venice film Festival (28 August to 7 September), the american film festival of Deauville (from 6 September to 15 September), the world of the seventh art has been given an appointment on the other side of the Atlantic to attend the 44th edition of the festival of Toronto, in the east of Canada. Since last Thursday, many celebrities parade to the rhythm of the projections, to the delight of their fans, and do not hesitate to pose in front of photographers conquered. Tom Hanks attended the premiere of the film “A Beautiful Day” by Lynne Ramsay. Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis have presented their side in the thriller “Knives Out” of Rian Johnson. Singer Jennifer Lopez made an appearance noticed to the arms of her fiance Alex Rodriguez at the premiere of ” Hustlers “. Leonardo DiCaprio has walked the red carpet for the documentary ” And We Go Green “. On his side, Scarlett Johansson has overshadowed many eyes at the premiere of the movie ” Wedding Story “, while the sublime Nicole Kidman attended the press conference of ” The Goldfinch “. You will have understood, the Toronto festival hits the biggest stars and promises many more surprises up its clap of the end, the 15th September next. Check out all the photos from the event.