Jennifer Lopez : Mom filled, offers a puppy for your child

Confined, deprived of their freedom of movement, the stars communicate with the outside world thanks to social networks. Jennifer Lopez has several tens of millions of followers, with whom she has shared a moment of happiness. The singer has offered your child an adorable puppy and asks you to help find him a name.

More than 123 million internet users continues to @jlo on Instagram. She has released a new video Thursday, June 11, 2020. The superstar, 50, has filmed her son Max (12 years of age, born of his previous marriage with Marc Anthony), playing in their garden from anguish (of internet users have found a strange similarity with that of the film Parasitein Miami with a cute puppy. Jennifer Lopez was offered to the child.

“Welcome to the family, @tbdpupofficial [le compte Instagram de l’animal, NDLR] ! Offered to Max this adorable labradoodle and we have not yet provided a name ! ( … ) How should we call this bundle of joy ? Tyson or Yankee ? All will soon be revealed“writes Jennifer Lopez in the title of his publication on Instagram.