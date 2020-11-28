JENNIFER LOPEZ NAKED ON THE COVER OF NEW SINGLE “IN THE MORNING”

Jennifer Lopez has announced the release of the unreleased song “In The Morning”, available from Friday 27 November. News that certainly did not go unnoticed, also thanks to the cover of the single, in which the singer is seen posing completely naked.

The photo of the 51-year-old artist without veils is the work of the famous fashion photographer Mert Alas. We had a preview of it in this video teaser shared via social by JLo.

Jennifer Lopez recently sported sexier looks than usual. On Sunday, November 22nd she took the stage at the 2020 American Music Awards wearing a black veil bodysuit for a very HOT performance of her two collaborations with Maluma, “Pa Ti” and “Lonely”.

The performance attracted the attention of many also for a certain resemblance to another iconic performance, that of Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the 2014 Grammy Awards.