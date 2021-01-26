JENNIFER LOPEZ RECREATED THE ICONIC “LOVE DON’T COST A THING” VIDEO 20 YEARS AFTER ITS RELEASE

It was January 23, 2001, when Jennifer Lopez released “J. Lo”, her second studio album. Among the most loved singles of the project, there is certainly “Love Don’t Cost a Thing”, one of the artist’s greatest musical hits.

On the occasion of this twentieth anniversary, the singer has recreated the iconic video clip that accompanies the song, in which Jennifer strips off the most material things. The result he shared on his Instagram account, in a post in which little seems to have changed compared to 20 years ago.

Here, however, you can review the original version of the video for “Love Don’t Cost a Thing”:

JLo started 2021 by performing at a very important ceremony. The star wowed the world with his special renditions of “This Land Is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful” at the inauguration of US President Joe Biden.

For this occasion, Jennifer chose to wear a white Chanel suit to make an important statement.