CELEBRITIES

JENNIFER LOPEZ RECREATED THE ICONIC “LOVE DON’T COST A THING” VIDEO 20 YEARS AFTER ITS RELEASE

Posted on

It was January 23, 2001, when  Jennifer Lopez released “J. Lo”, her second studio album. Among the most loved singles of the project, there is certainly  “Love Don’t Cost a Thing”, one of the artist’s greatest musical hits.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

On the occasion of this twentieth anniversary, the singer has recreated the iconic video clip that accompanies the song, in which Jennifer strips off the most material things. The result he shared on his Instagram account, in a post in which little seems to have changed compared to 20 years ago.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Here, however, you can review the original version of the video for “Love Don’t Cost a Thing”:

JLo started 2021 by performing at a very important ceremony. The star wowed the world with his special renditions of “This Land Is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful” at the inauguration of US President  Joe Biden.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

For this occasion, Jennifer chose to wear a   white  Chanel suit to make an important statement.

