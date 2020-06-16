Jennifer Lopez reveals a remix of If you had My Love

In June 2000, Jennifer Lopez was the top of the Billboard charts Hot 100 with the title If You Had My Love. The first great success of this artist originally from the Bronx in New York city, the tube will be one of the main pieces of your album In The 6, sold over 6 million copies around the world. The singer and actress, recognized since the end of the decade of the 90, this last, all the success, to encourage the Superbowl halftime next to Shakira in the last year. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of its first large tube, Jennifer Lopez has just released a remix version of the title iconic. A beautiful tribute and a touch of nostalgia before the arrival of his long-awaited, ninth album, the result of which should probably be finished by the year 2020. As a reminder, the star is said to be in the studio in the month of February. Containment required, the project is likely to have been delayed. In the meantime, we leave you to enjoy the remix If You Had My Love by Cyber Jungle.