Jennifer Lopez reveals the identity of a guy being creepy in the background of his selfie in the gym

Jennifer Lopez finally plunged into a mystery that people are trying to identify for weeks – revealing the face floating creepy that appeared in one of his last selfies of gym.

She made the revelation in a recent appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon, exceeding eventually the jokes, and asking what America really wanted to know … WHO IS The HELL THAT GUY WITH ONE HAND ON HIS MOUTH?!?

The answer is not as salacious as some might expect – J Lo says that it was just a guy, his fiance, Alex Rodriguezspoke to Zoom to the other side of the window of their gym.

We’ll let Jen explain by itself here, but basically … with the way they set up their gym, and they have one of their laptops perched cat-Zoom, the two are just overlapped and have captured what A – Rod was on, in a pose very scary.

She does not know with certainty who it was exactly – apart from the fact that it is in the real estate – or why he had the hand on the face (may be a sneeze or a cough) … but the good news is that it was not of the hike crawling on Jennifer from behind. It is discreet that some people thought that it was at the beginning, and thank God this has not proven to be the case.

Thank you for clarifying that, J-Lo! We can finally be quiet now.