Jennifer Lopez sexy at age 50 with her new “Bikini” drooling fans

Recently, Jennifer Lopez has posted a picture where she poses in a bikini white, with a neckline that did not let the fans of the singer are indifferent.

50-year-old Jennifer Lopez has kept a dream body. Every photo of the star posted on Instagram, created the buzz every time. It is necessary to tell the fifty-year-old has 122 million subscribers on his account Instagram. Yes, you read that right ! This is one of the personalities most followed in the world. A influenceuse weight. If the star is wearing clothes, not to doubt, thousands of people will want to buy the same model.

In bikiniit is canon to the edge of a swimming pool

Last month, she shared on her account a picture that has been sweating his admirers. We can see the singer latino, sitting on the edge of a sublime swimming pool, with a bikini of white color, and especially a plunging neckline. 50 years ago, J-Lo continues to take its silhouette and its beautiful forms. She takes care of her body, made of the sport and is also careful with her diet. His body is also important for its image. The singer displays a hair cut in the mode, half-long, carefully left natural. Thus, this cut reveals beautiful curls that give a neglected but not too much. It is really very beautiful. In commentary to her photo, the singer has put a message has an ecological dimension : “Earth Mother. Be aware of how you treat them. Love her and she will keep you for always. “

A photo loved more than 3 million times

Photography has over 3 million likes. An awesome score. There are also thousands of comments. A very large number of comments commended the singer for her beauty and her curves. With the passing years, Jennifer Lopez still keeps so many fans and of all generations. Instagram is a vector of communication central for the singer who can keep in touch with his community and give very regular updates. Most of the photos posted are very aesthetic.

A account of instagram very follow-up

To communicate, she has no more need of the traditional media. His account of Instagram has so many echoes that it may suffice for him. Other big international stars are also in the same situation as Jennifer Lopez. Regularly, we can see Jennifer Lopez do sports, to spend happy moments with the family, but also of his photo sessions. It always displays the latest fashions and crack its fans. Recently, J-Lo has ignited social networks with a picture of her in a pink dress that showed her pretty legs. Here, too, the comments and the likes were numerous. Jennifer Lopez is accustomed to be admired on the web. All these songs are in the heads and it has accumulated a lot of tubes.