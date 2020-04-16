Jennifer Lopez : She appears in a pink outfit that ignites the canvas

Jennifer Lopez is always so sultry in spite of its current age. The bomba latina has once again spoiled his fans this time of confinement to their delight. Is there a way to show that it is always present.

The containment has given rise to many changes in the daily lives of people and the stars planetary like Jennifer Lopez are no exception. The singer has, however, remained as close as possible to the fans and to prove it, this picture in which we can see more beautiful than ever. The latter have not failed to remind him in the topic of the comments and seen the number of likes collected by the star.

The career of Jennifer Lopez is, like most of the celebrities of the moment in stand by with the epidemic of Covid-19, which is widespread in many countries of the world. All of his tours have all been cancelled until further notice. All the more that the United States are among the countries most affected by the disease since it broke out in China. His fans, however, can find the smile with the photos she continues to post on social networks.

This publication was also for Jennifer Lopez the opportunity to show his subscribers how much she cared about them. She has indeed sent a message full of love which they greatly need at the moment. Even if the singer is expected to be confined in a luxury villa at the time it is, it does not lack in feel a huge nostalgia trips and tours in which she was accustomed to since the beginning of his career.