Jennifer Lopez show off the canvas in a duel dance with Jimmy Fallon (video) – Latina

In addition to his career as a singer, actress and producer, Jennifer Lopez is also Youtubeuse. Each week, it publishes videos way “vlog” on his chain and invites his fans behind the scenes of her life star. She has beautiful view silhouette of a dream, the top of its 50 years, J-Lo is no less a woman spontaneous, which made the happiness of his family and of his public. Currently confined to Miami with his entire family, the Bomba Latina was the sensation during the Tonight Show: At Home Edition may 22, where she was invited (distance, containment required !) to talk about the program World of Dance (his télécrocher on the dance, editor’s note)but also put her dancing skills to the test. For seven minutes, accompanied by Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Lopez, and chained a whole bunch of choreography.



“Jennifer and I are going to look at a challenge TikTok that none of us has ever seen before. We will try to recreate it, and whoever gets closest will win the round”, explained the producer. “I’m going to ridicule in front of my children. Everything is going well”, for his part, joked J-Lo. “They say to me : “Mom, don’t make us ashamed !”, she said not without humour. In sum, a hilarious video well worth the detour !