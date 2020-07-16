Jennifer Lopez shows you your dream silhouette in a bikini of leather form-fitting !

Jennifer Lopez has again made strong by unveiling a new image of her in his account of Instagram. Zoom.

Without a doubt, Jennifer Lopez always surprise us. After causing a sensation by discovering a picture of herself in a bikini cut, the singer, the international was a success on the web. How ? By the publication of a new image in your account of Instagram.

A shot that was a success

In this photo, you will discover Jennifer Lopez-wearing a bikini of black leather, which she teamed with a pair of shoes with black straps, as well as a down jacket iridescent black. A look very sexy, which highlighted perfectly her silhouette.

This image, produced on the occasion of the new collection of the brand of shoes DSWit has been a true success on the web, since that has been loved by over 1.1 million users in less than 16 hours.

Jennifer Lopez is very active in the web and the regular exchange of photos of her. In addition, she had marked the spirits a couple of days ago by posting a photo of her in a bathing suit white scalloped signed I guess.

A star which is worth millions

Some days before, the singer, famous for his title “On The Floor” , was unveiled in his account of Instagram a photo of her in a suit of sport showing her ass bulging.

A photo loved by almost 4 million fans. The numbers were enough to turn head !

We will let you discover in video of his last shot was a success. It must be confessed that it is glowing.