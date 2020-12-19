Jennifer Lopez stars in the movie The Cipher

The film based on the book written by Isabella Maldonado will be broadcast on Netflix.

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez will star in a film adaptation of the best-selling book, The Cipher.

López will produce and star in the film based on the book written by Isabella Maldonado.

The actress will be seen in the role of an FBI agent named Nina Guerrera, who becomes embroiled in the case of a serial killer after she posts codes and riddles online.

The codes are related to the recent murders, prompting her to take on the mission and solve the case.

The movie will stream on Netflix.