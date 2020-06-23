Jennifer Lopez sublime, appears with a bathing suit, natural of the high court !

Monday 22 June 2020, Jennifer Lopez has once again caused a sensation on the web by publishing a picture of her. Decryption.

If you’re a fan of Jennifer Lopez, you will not be disappointed. The young man is very active on social networks and share very regularly new photos. Moreover, on Monday 22 June 2020, the interpreter of Jenny From The Block has caused the sensation by sharing a new photo in your account of Instagram.

One aspect that has caused a sensation

In this shot, we discovered Jennifer Lopez, natural, wavy hair, and without a hint of makeup. She is also wearing a bathing suit, one-piece blank signed I guess.

A piece that really brings her figure muscular, and his chest. Side accessories, wearing a pair of hoop earrings in silver.

In the Canvas, this image was stock, since it achieved nothing less than 1.3 million “likes” in less than 14 hours ! It is what it is !

Jennifer Lopez, a star of the Web

In addition to being a diva, international, Jennifer Lopez is a star of the Web. With more than 124 million subscribers is one of the personalities who has the most followers, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber.

With each new publication, the star The Hustlerit is a real success. And it must be confessed that with his appearance, always in the forefront of fashion, J-Lo did not disappoint us. Whether it’s in fashion, in film, on Canvas or in a full concert, Jennifer Lopez highlights. A couple of days ago, she had greeted the Canvas with a total look in leather camel.

We will let you discover in video 5 things you didn’t know about the star as well as its final shot. Validate ?