Jennifer Lopez surprises her fans by unveiling his muscular body !

The international singer Jennifer Lopez has revived once more, the Canvas on Saturday 27 June 2020, with a cliché of novel.

Although it has already caused a sensation a couple of days ago, upon discovering a photo of herself au naturel, this time, Jennifer Lopez has shared a new photo that turned out to be a massive success.

A sports photo

This Saturday 27 June 2020, the international star has posted on his account Instagram a photo of her in sport outfit revealing her muscled body and her silhouette carved.

In this picture you can discover in the sport wear with a legging of colors that really brings her ass bulging. She is also wearing a bra pink sublime your back muscle. A shot that has cardboard in the Canvas, as he has been liked to more than 3.7 million times in just a couple of hours.

Jennifer Lopez in a star of social networking

A couple of days ago J-Lo was all the rage on Instagram, revealing a photo of herself au natural. In this image, we have discovered the wavy hair, no makeup, and wearing a swimsuit with high-cut white. She had recorded more than 1.6 million “likes” in a couple of hours. Previously, there was also a poster with a photo of herself in the studio wearing a total look in brown leather. She had fallen in love with a combination of shorts.

Its looks also make it a sensation on the web. Jennifer Lopez is often in the forefront of fashion, and share with their fans their costumes. Addicted to fashion, the star had already walked by Versace 2019. She is also a spokesperson for the brand The coach.

We will let you discover in video of his latest shooting sports, as well as some unpublished data on the singer.