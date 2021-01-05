JENNIFER LOPEZ TAKES OFF ALL HER MAKE-UP IN A NEW VIDEO AND IS EVEN MORE BEAUTIFUL

If we think of the glowy skin, immediately comes to mind the glowing skin of Jennifer Lopez. The superstar isn’t new to sharing gorgeous makeup-free selfies on social media, but this time around she’s decided to go big.

In a new video shared on Instagram, J.Lo decided to take fans through her entire skincare, with a little help from her new line of cosmetics, JLo Beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

J.Lo takes all her makeup off in front of the camera, revealing what her face really looks like without any product. And wow, she looks gorgeous even without a touch of make-up.

The clip was shot right after her epic performance at New Year’s Rockin” Eve, the fact that she’s wearing a lot of layers of make-up makes the video even more fun to watch.

And if you’re wondering, no botox for the 51-year-old (and not hear them), she revealed in a recent interview with ELLE US :

” I replied: no, thanks. I just wonder what would have happened to me if I had started Botox at 23, as I would be now. My face would be a completely different face today. “