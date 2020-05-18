Jennifer Lopez : the star unveils a physical tussles for the containment (photo)

Jennifer Lopez has enthralled his fans on the net showing the results of a hard work. She has displayed her abs hard as the rock and its members as a tonic.

The star of 50 years, has not stopped its plan of rigorous training in the containment, since this weekend, she typed a few weights in his gym at home. Lopez, with his abdominal tonic highlighted, has worked on a set of camouflage track with, in a sports bra neckline and leggings. The blonde locks of the actress were stacked on his head.

To top it all off, Jennifer Lopez has given her fans the inspiration to exercise during the period of social distancing. “If it does not put you to the challenge, would you not change”, she légendé the superb post.