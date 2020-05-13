Jennifer Lopez unveils her hair au natural in a cliché new and made a sensation

People and royalty

Known for its styles of hair varied over time, J-Lo has just unveiled a picture of her hair au natural. And she did not leave fans indifferent.

Jersey white scalloped, tan and hair that, in battle, Jennifer Lopez revealed a cliché unpublished on his account Instagram. The actress was recently in the movie poster Hustlers (2019), thus reveals a beauty routine well away from the one noticed during her concerts or during advertising campaigns. Exit extensions, straight hair and bun perfect, the actress and singer of 50 years shows a curly mane totally natural, with as a bonus the small frizz humidity at the top of the skull.

The photo was published during the World Earth Day, which was held last April 22. In the caption, the star wrote : “The Earth Mother 🌿💧…. Be aware of how you treat them. Love her and she will keep you for always. #HappyEarthDay “.

The one that has caused a sensation by providing at the side of Shakira half time of the Super Bowl is currently confined to Miami with her husband Alex Rodriguez, and their children. In a very funny video released on the occasion of the Easter celebrations, the baseball player, american revealed a video of his wife extremely horny during an egg hunt. J-Lo there also appears the hair in a mess, dressed in a ultra relax is perfectly adapted to the containment.