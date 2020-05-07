Jennifer Lopez unveils the video of the booty shake to Shakira to the Super Bowl! – Actu Jennifer Lopez

Jlo reveals all its secret movements of her ass on Instagram! The singer made the surprise of unveiling a video of the backstage of the concert of the mid-time of the Super Bowl.

“I can’t believe it has been already 3 months that the show of the half time of the Super Bowl took place. A lot of things have happened since, but I wanted to share with you the fun images from our first rehearsal with the dancers and Shakira”wrote Jennifer Lopez on Instagram.

In this mini clip you can see Jlo go to practice their choreography on “Jenny from the Block”. Fans have also spotted how Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were trained to run their booty shake to the end of the concert. The interpreter of “Waiting For Tonight” even gave us a few tips to Shakira. You hear him say : “I do that with my knees. I shake my knees.”, before adding, laughing: “My mother taught me that when I was 4 years old.”