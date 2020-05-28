Jennifer Lopez very affected by the indefinite delay of her marriage to Alex Rodrigues

Bride for a year with Alex Rodrigues, Jennifer Lopez looked forward to the summer of 2020, to unite formally to the baseball player, with whom she is in a relationship for three years. But the pandemic of Covid-19 has decided otherwise.

the case of Emma Stone, appeared a ring on your finger a few days ago, others despair at being able to hold the ceremony of their dreams. This is particularly the case of Jennifer Lopez that, a year after the announcement of his engagement with his companion Alex Rodrigues, was to be married this summer.” data-reactid=”20″>Since the beginning of the health crisis, many celebrities have canceled or postponed their marriages. If some of them were finally chosen to celebrate their love in spite of the containment, as it seems to be the case of Emma Stone, appeared a ring on your finger a few days ago, others despair at being able to hold the ceremony of their dreams. This is particularly the case of Jennifer Lopez that, a year after the announcement of his engagement with his companion Alex Rodrigues, was to be married this summer.

the star of the last Super Bowl had confided to Ellen DeGeneres on the uncertainty that has hung over this marriage. “It affects me. I don’t know what will happen. (…) We’ll have to wait and see in a few months”, she had said then. Invited in the broadcast ” The Today Show ” this Tuesday, may 26, Jennifer Lopez is again expressed on this complex situation. “There is no schedule for the moment. We can just wait and see how this will unfold. You know, this is disappointing”, confessed the artist the age of 50.” data-reactid=”21″>at the Beginning of April, the star of the last Super Bowl had confided to Ellen DeGeneres on the uncertainty that has hung over this marriage. “It affects me. I don’t know what will happen. (…) We’ll have to wait and see in a few months”, she had said then. Invited in the show “the Today Show” on Tuesday, may 26, Jennifer Lopez is again expressed on this complex situation. “There is no schedule for the moment. We can just wait and see how this will unfold. You know, this is disappointing”, confessed the artist of 50 years.

Alex Rodrigues, the rock of Jennifer Lopez

