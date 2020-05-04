Jennifer Lopez very natural in a sublime white dress

To restore the smile to its fans, JLO has put online a series of photos taken on a trampoline, where we discover more natural than ever.

Jennifer Lopez can’t stop to amaze its fans, thanks to his good mood. Responding to the health crisis that is shaking the world at the moment, it continues to be very active on his social networks by posting very positive messages.

To bring balm to the heart of its community composed of 119 million people, it has put online a series of photos where you discover very natural. Exit the photos sophisticated where the performer of “Jenny from the black” pose with a makeup very marked or a new hairstyle far-fetched, this time the singer of 50 years has relied on a simple look that will certainly please.

Wearing a dress skater white, she made this shoot while jumping on a trampoline. With a smile on his lips, she broke out by linking the poses and playing with her mane in a natural.

In the caption of her photo series, the legendary JLO had written :

At this time, while it is so easy to get depressed and think of everything that will not and that we don’t have and all the answers that we have not… I used to say three things which I am grateful as soon as I open my eyes, and then at night when I’m lying in my bed, I list aloud three good things that happened that day.

Then she added :

It can be anything… And I try to change these thoughts so that they are not the same every day. Stay positive and stay safe. I love you and miss you all… We will soon be together.

A clear message and positive that is good for the moral !