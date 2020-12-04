Jennifer Lopez wants women’s beauty to be praised without mentioning age

For the actress and singer, a woman can look great regardless of how old she is.

Jennifer Lopez believes that “a woman is as old as she appears.”

The music star, during her interview with People, revealed the secret of a happy and prosperous life with all the glamor, saying, “You never want to hear yourself look great at 50.”

The singer and actress added: “People just want to hear that you look great, no matter how old you are. And for me, that’s a big part of it. “

The beautiful singer, who is going to launch her own beauty brand, went on to say: “We don’t want people to go, you look great in the 60s, 50s, 40s, 35s. You want people to just go and say, wow, you look amazing. “

During the interview, J Lo seemed to believe that “a woman is as old as she seems.” as she said: “When people say ‘Oh my God, he’s 50 years old.’ It’s like, what does it matter? You are the best of yourself, whatever happens. “

Jennifer Lopez isn’t the only star who has spoken out against the way society talks about aging. Helen Mirren recently explained why she hates the term “anti-aging.”