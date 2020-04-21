Jennifer Lopez was sued for $ 150,000 over a photo to Instagram

Jennifer Lopez continued the use of a photo on Instagram.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the photographer, new yorker Steve Sands accuses the singer and her production company Nuyorican Productions, for copyright infringement and demand a surplus of $ 150,000 in damages.
The federal lawsuit cites that Lopez has used the photo, taken by Sands “to” promote their brand” on Instagram, where the singer has more than 119 million followers – without receiving permission to publish or compensation.
The photo of Lopez, taken by the photographer new york, received by 656000 likes. It was published on June 22, 2017.
“The defendants have not granted license to the photograph of the applicant for his Web site, and the defendants do not have the permission or the consent of the applicant to publish the photograph on its Web site,” cites the lawsuit. According to court documents, the photographer has a “right to damages up to a maximum of $ 150,000 per work infringed”.
The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Manhattan by a lawyer Richard Liebowitz. He tells E! News, “This is an example of celebrities using photographs of photographers without permission to make it known on the social networks. The number of likes that the photograph received, it is coupled to their number of followers on social networks is a tool to market their publications.”
In October 2019, the singer of “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” has also been sued for 150000 $ for a photo she posted of Alex Rodriguez its history Instagram in 2017.
According to court documents, filed by Splash News and Picture Agency and obtained by E! News, the photo in question shows the Hustlers star holding the hand of Rodriguez in New York. In the documents, Splash News and Picture Agency declares that they are the owner and exclusive holder of the copyright of the picture published by Lopez.
Earlier this year, Lopez and her production have again been sued for $ 40 million by the woman who inspired the character of the actress Ramona in HustlersSamantha Barbash.
In court documents obtained by The Blast, Barbash, “says that film producers have approached before production for” get a derogation from the consent of Ms. Barbash for the production of the film and their ultimate representation “of it. She refused to sign the consent or to waive his right to privacy.”
E! Of new have been addressed to the lawyer of Lopez for comments.