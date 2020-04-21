Jennifer Lopez was sued for $ 150,000 over a photo to Instagram

Jennifer Lopez continued the use of a photo on Instagram.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the photographer, new yorker Steve Sands accuses the singer and her production company Nuyorican Productions, for copyright infringement and demand a surplus of $ 150,000 in damages.

The federal lawsuit cites that Lopez has used the photo, taken by Sands “to” promote their brand” on Instagram, where the singer has more than 119 million followers – without receiving permission to publish or compensation.

The photo of Lopez, taken by the photographer new york, received by 656000 likes. It was published on June 22, 2017.

“The defendants have not granted license to the photograph of the applicant for his Web site, and the defendants do not have the permission or the consent of the applicant to publish the photograph on its Web site,” cites the lawsuit. According to court documents, the photographer has a “right to damages up to a maximum of $ 150,000 per work infringed”.