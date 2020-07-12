Jennifer Lopez wears sunglasses at 55€ and it tells you where to buy them !

You want to be a star and wear the same sunglasses that the female Latin singer Jennifer Lopez, but you have a tight budget. Don’t panic, we will tell you where to find this accessory that does not cost, in fact, only 55€. The life of a star and cheap!!!

A lot of fans of the stars come to believe that their idols were spending so much money on clothes or accessories. They think that they do provide in the large luxury brands and great designers. However, it is false. In fact, I have here a good example with the actress Jennifer Lopez, who has been seen in Los Angeles with a pair of sunglasses that has a price of 55 euros. A the prices are really very accessible, which is surprising.

Sunglasses very accessible

For its launch in the city, in the spacious boulevards of Los Angeles, the singer with millions of albums sold wearing a beautiful black dress in a very appropriate way, but also a white vest, signed Gucci, as well as the white boots of the brand The coach. When it comes to accessories, she comes with a pair of sunglasses made by the company The Spring Of Australia. You can buy them in just a couple of clicks on the web site on-line sale well-known of Amazon. In the end, she had a bag from the brand Chanel. For each output, the journalists scrutinize the outfits of the stars of the most. These stars are very prescriptrices. The outfits that often carry will be purchased for their fans. The account of Instagram “Empire Of Style”, has even made a specialty of deciphering the costumes of the stars and to indicate the source of each article of clothing or accessories worn by the celebrities. A job is long and laborious and requires a lot of research.

Celebrities and fashion at a reduced price

All of the celebrities not only give you the great teach of luxury. For example, the famous Kate Middleton, the duchess of Cambridge, frequently wears the clothes of the prices of the small pieces and collected in the shops are very accessible as Zara. Some time ago, I had made the buzz, with a model of Zara shows a price of 29.99 euros. A price is really cheap. Another star to dress at a reduced price, queen Letizia of Spain dressed in Mango or Massimo Dutti for their social gatherings.

For Jennifer Lopez, even if she wears suits of “high quality” and that she regularly makes clothes signed for Gucci or Coach, she is dressed also with brands much more accessible as the Spring of Australia or Guess. The actress and singer, however, has huge financial resources. She is married to Alex Rodríguez, a former professional Baseball player. Each output of the pair is an event. Photographers follow a very regular basis. This is the case of the stars in the united States. Each fact is a small event for the press.