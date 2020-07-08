Jennifer Lopez : your sunglasses cost 55 euros !

Who said that the stars were necessarily break the bank to be fashionable ? Certainly not is Jennifer Lopez, who displays a pair of sunglasses at just 55 euros… And yes !





Decidedly, our favorite celebrities he will never cease to surprise us. Especially when it comes to fashion and budget ! If, like us, you thought that the stars were spending necessarily a fortune on their suits and in their accessories, it turns out that some of them deviate from the rule. Kate Middleton for example, the queen is the low price : midi dress only 45 euros, or pulling yellow from Zara, that it takes very often suits ultra-affordableto the delight of their fans. Katy Perry, also, do not hesitate to use a maternity dress at only 18 euros. But I don’t think the frenchies they are falling behind : the the singer Jenifer the love of the affordable brand Zara, when Sophie Davant swears by French brands, for the most part accessible.

But today, leave the hex to observe one of the last looks of Jennifer Lopez. The singer and actress hot features several pieces of luxury : a tweed jacket signed Gucci, white boots with platform Coachand a hand bag the house of Chanel. It is what it is. But one detail has not escaped ! Your sunglassesthat they are super affordable ! In fact, it is model of Noosa, the brand Quay Australia. It is marketed at a price of 55 eurosthey are available in three different colors. Attention, going to have to do soon if you wish to purchase : it seems that this model sells like hot cakes…

Find us on Instagram : @voici_style