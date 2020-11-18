JENNIFER LOPEZ’S CHILDREN ARE VERY SWEET, AS THEY CONGRATULATE HER ON HER LATEST AWARD

Jennifer Lopez earned the Lifetime Achievement Award called Icon award at the People’s Choice 2020 and for the occasion, congratulatory messages sent by many famous friends and fans were broadcast during the event.

His two sons, Emme and Max, also attended, and JLo has now posted on Instagram the tender behind the scenes of their speech.

In the video, the 12-year – old twins – born in marriage between the singer and Marc Anthony, who ended in 2014 – are seen eagerly awaiting their moment.

Emme is 11 minutes older than Max and, like a good older sister, albeit for a very short time, puts her hand on her brother’s arm to make him stop waving too enthusiastically. Then she suggests what to say: ” Congratulations “.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

In the video, you can instead watch this moment from Jennifer Lopez’s point of view, with the surprise messages sent by Renée Zellweger, Nicole Kidman, and precisely Emme and Max Muniz.