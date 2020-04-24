Jérémey Ménez does not forget the America and shows you his affection

Despite not having come out of the best way, Jérémy Ménez do not forget to America.

The French footballer made a activity of questions and answers in Instagram, where he questioned if it was considered fan of the Eagles.

“Of course, always Eagles“replied the gaul, along with a photo with Mateus Uribe, Roger Martinez and Andrés Ibargüen.

REMAINS EAGLE Jérémy Ménez went up to his Instagram a few stories in where he has to see that you still keep love for America. He said that what he liked about Mexico was the people, and that Guido Rodriguez was the player more talented than he saw in our country.https://t.co/pfff5T0fPJ pic.twitter.com/7jT8ZZvek1 — DIARIO RÉCORD (@record_mexico) April 24, 2020

In addition, the former player of the PSG and Milansaid that Guido Rodriguez is the footballer more talented than he saw in Mexico.

Ménez played a few matches as azulcrema, but managed to win League and Cup MX, in addition to a Champion of Champions.

