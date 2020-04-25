Jérémy Ménez acknowledge a big error throughout your career

Jérémy Ménez has had quite a career of controversy, despite the fact that the player has always shown great quality in their style of play, the mistakes that you made have been marking its passage by many countries. However, the former striker of our team has already acknowledged a large error that has been committing.

In an interview for France Football Ménez admitted his dealings with the press was never good, because it made many mistakes by confronting various journalists that the only thing they were doing was his job:

“Perhaps I also helped the press to be bad with me. It could have been a little more open, less stupid. Sometimes he was also stupid, with my stupid character. I was stupid, but I hate injustice”

“On some occasions I have been confronted with people who have spoken, although they may not have done damage. The press is only doing their job. It is as well. At the end is useless. They all do their job. If you really want to be good with the press, could have done. But I can’t be wrong. Not my thing,” he mentioned.

Let’s hope the striker has learned the lesson, because it is very sad that a person so talented has not won outright by topics that are entirely extra pitch.