Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen gathered in Wind Driver !

Reunited on-screen in the blockbuster The Avengers, age of Ultron, Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen will soon be in front of the camera for a new film. This time, the players will not play the super-hero with incredible powers, but will be the protagonists of a dramatic story performed by Taylor Sheridan. The shooting of the film, entitled Wind Driver, is expected to start in march next year in Park City. According to the first information data by Thunder Road Pictures, the plot of the film will take place in the world of fishing and hunting.

In Wind Driver, we will follow the journey of Cory (Jeremy Renner), a hunter working for the Ministry of hunting and fishing, to busy to hunt coyotes and other predators dangerous. Deeply marked by the death of his daughter, he one day discovers the body of a teenage girl frozen who has been assaulted. Then begins the investigation of one of the FBI agents (Elizabeth Olsen), that Cory is going to help with her knowledge of this field somewhat hostile.