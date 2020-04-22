Jerry Jones assures that the new contract Dak Prescott is not a priority for the Cowboys

DALLAS — The owner and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, said that reaching a contract agreement for multiple years with Dak Prescott is not a priority at this time for his club.

Jones said that two days he comes to the NFL Draft are focused on the evaluation and recruiting process of players in college and that the long-term contract with his quarterback will come sooner rather than later.

Dak Prescott AP Photo

“We are in a very important week for us in the immediate future of the franchise,” Jones said in video press conference. “We’ve had good conversations with the team of Dak. Dak will be here in the years to come. Of that I have no doubt”.

2 Related

The new head coach of the Cowboys, Mike Carthy, said that Prescott has been in contact with the coaches of the team, which this year will have new system and nomenclature offensive, although the co-ordinator offensive is the same Kellen Moore.

McCarthy declined to comment Tuesday on whether Prescott has been connected to the program of offseason virtual of the Cowboys that, like the league, is a volunteer.

Prescott was labeled as a “player retention” for the past month, after about a year of negotiations without getting a multi-year agreement, so that the quarterback hinted that a protest could be absent from the program of the offseason.

When Dak had referred to the possibility of missing the voluntary program, no one knew that it would be “virtual“ as a consequence of the situation of quarantine that lives by the Covid-19.

At that time, the salary of Prescott as a player the franchise would be 31.7 billion us dollars by the season 2020.

“You all know what we think and what consideration we have to Dak,“ said the vice-president of the team, Stephen Jones, in the same video conference. “If we recruited in the Draft a quarterback have nothing to do with our feelings toward Dak. He will be our quarterback holder. Our great goal is to have it signed long past, and I think we can do that“.