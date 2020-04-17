Jesse Eisenberg and his directorial debut | Africadaidly

According to a new report by Deadlinesoon will be his directorial debut with, comedy-tinted drama based on a book audio-original written and performed by Eisenberg himself.

There will be in the cast of the adaptation Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard (The Stranger Thing), while Kaitlyn Dever seems to be in talks to join him. The production will feature a friend and colleague of Eisenberg Emma Stone.

The work, which not too many details have been released, takes place over three decades, and will follow three members of a family: Nathan, a father who tries to create a bond with her newborn son, Rachel, a young student of the university who is trying to find a place in the world and Ziggy, a teenager who is trying to understand where it is and where it goes. However, the adaptation will focus more on the mother-child relationship.

We recently saw Eisenberg in Zombieland: Double Hit, The Art of Personal Defense, Procedua hummingbird – Everything is hanging by a thread, Justice League, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. We will soon see in Resistance, Wild Indian and Vivarium.

