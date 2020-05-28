Jesse Eisenberg approves the initiation of the cutting Snyder

The enthusiasm for the Justice League Snyder Cut is shared not only by fans, but also by the talent that appeared on the tape. Protagonists such as Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck and Ray Fisher have already openly showed that they liked that the director’s vision will finally see the light of day, and now joining them is Jesse Eisenberg, in charge of impersonating Lex Luthor.

In a conversation with the store Digital Spy, the aim of which was to promote his upcoming film Resistance, the comedian, who also appeared in the film version of the Justice League (although only on the scene post-credit), commended Snyder, while offering his opinion on the release of the famous movie DCEU. These are his words:

“I talked to Zack a few weeks ago and he told me about it. Yes, I am excited because I am friends with Zack. I am very happy that he could publish something of which he is proud. I mean, I can’t think of another precedent in history where something of this size has been done. ”

In addition, it has addressed the production process of highly publicized (and very ambitious) for the next re-release of the adventure of super-heroes:

“It is not only to remove the film, it took all of this… we call it the post-production. So this is not only to launch scenes that are already finished, they have had to do a lot of post-production and this is a very long process. And yes, I’m excited for him. This is a major issue with a very, very specific. So yes, I’m glad that he can get it, and he seemed happy”

It is curious that the opinion of the interpreter of Zombieland has changed in so little time. A month ago, when asked about his opinion on the production, Eisenberg was a little concerned about the decision of request to WB to publish criticism of the band to which Snyder has been forced to resign.

The opinion of Jesse Eisenberg on the cutting Snyder is pretty optimistic. In addition, the actor has already expressed his interest to bring Luthor to life in another project. The again-we to the screen as the sworn enemy of the man of steel?