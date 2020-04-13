Jesse Eisenberg joins ‘Batman v Superman’ without reading the full script

Jesse Eisenberg has revealed that he had not read the entire script Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before joining the film.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Zack Snyder presented the beginnings DC Extended Universe of Lex Luthor, played by The Social Network and the star of Zombieland Jesse Eisenberg. While some have criticized the casting and the performance of Eisenberg as Lex Luthor in the film, the actor took over the role for one of the scenes post-credits of Justice League in 2017.

During a recent interview with Konbini, Jesse Eisenberg has mentioned that he had not had the chance to see the entire script for Batman v Superman because he had little time to read. Describing the script as “probing intellectually”, Eisenberg said that he had been able to read, was so impressed that he had decided to sign up:

“[The script] was so dense. There were references to things that I had never heard of, I was shocked. Because I had never seen a superhero movie, because I live in a bubble or anything, and so I thought it would just be people who fly for a hundred pages. “

The future of Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor is currently in question then that Warner Bros.has scrapped the arc DC Extended Universe of 5 films of Zack Snyder after the release of the Justice League. However, Eisenberg said he would be returning to play the character.

Here is the synopsis official of the justice League from Zack Snyder:

Powered by his faith restored in humanity and inspired by the selfless act of Superman, Bruce Wayne asks the help of his new ally, Diana Prince, to confront an enemy even greater. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman are working quickly to find and recruit a team of métahumains to cope with this threat to the newly awakened. But despite the formation of this league of heroes unprecedented – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash – it may already be too late to save the planet from an onslaught of catastrophic proportions.

Directed by Zack Snyder, the film stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J. K. Simmons and Ciarán Hinds.

Justice League is now available on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital HD.

Source: Konbini