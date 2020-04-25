Jesse Eisenberg/Lex Luthor wants to put his beating the crap out of Henry Cavill/Superman

Could we review Jesse Eisenberg by Lex Luthor in a future film DC ? When we posed the question to the actor of passage in Paris for the promo of Vivarium, he said he was more than willing.

After Batman V Superman and Justice League, Jesse Eisenberg would love to shave head again to put her beating the crap out of Henry Cavill. Except that the decision does not belong to him.

“I adorerai replay this character. But this depends not on me but the price of the shares. But yes I adorerai replay this character and put its beating the crap out of Henry Cavill. My training as an actor is the theatre where you rejoues the same piece 300 times. I like the idea of replaying the characters. It never becomes boring. But again this is not my jurisdiction. It depends on Warner Brothers.“

Another result provided by Jesse Eisenberg, Zombieland 3. In view of the success of Back to Zombieland, return of the gang is more than likely.

“I turned in two films Zombieland. I’ve never seen reaction as strong around one of my films. People love these two movies. There are other famous actors in Zombieland as Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin. We are all friends. You have to turn them all in other films. But I do not know what reasons, the people love so much these movies. It is strange… They seem to me not so personal, these are comedies scary. But the people have been affected by them in an unusual way. This is unprecedented for me.”

Find the full interview of the very friendly Jesse Eisenberg in the video below.

Vivarium is currently at the cinema.