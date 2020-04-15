Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) in the middle of a divorce with Aryn Drake-Lee, back on their love story that went wrong

A few days ago, Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) taclait subtly his ex-wife on the web but found himself clashed in return… This is what is called ” the sprinkler sprinkled, even if the actor has tried to be on the tone of the humor. It should be said that from 2017, now, it is a battle without mercy in the face of Aryn Drake-Lee for their divorce and things are much more complicated because of the presence of their two children. Yet it all started so well between them. Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee met in New York while the one who lends her traits to Jackson Avery was not yet an actor, but as a history teacher in high school. Their friendship then turned into love story in 2004, and Aryn Drake-Lee has very quickly agreed to follow her boyfriend to Los Angeles for as he embarks on his acting career. In 2007, the couple is even fiance before you organize a beautiful wedding intimate with their families and close friends, on September 1, 2012 in their new city.

Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee, although very discrete in their private lives at this time, agreed, however, set to tread the red carpet and the young woman, who had nothing to do with the world of show business, has always been a real support for the actor Grey’s Anatomy. The couple then welcomed a little girl named Sadie, in December 2013, and then Maceo, a little boy born in October 2015. If everything seemed to go for the best within the small family, the tensions have come to be felt between Aryn Drake-Lee and Jesse Williams. If we do not know officially of the reasons of their separation, we can deduce that the reputation of the actor may have upset their balance of torque, especially as rumors of deception have landed in 2017. After five years of marriage, the couple announced the start of divorce proceedings on 10 April 2017. In this same period, Jesse Williams has been accused of unfaithfulness to Aryn Drake-Lee alongside the actress Friday Night Lights, Minka Kelly.

If he has always denied these stories of deception, the new couple was, however, formalized their relationship only three months after the divorce. Jesse Williams has beautiful ensure that he would never have been unfaithful to the mother of his children and that he has loved for nearly 13 years, things are, however, poorly placed next to him. Aryn Drake-Lee has demanded sole custody of their two children, the judge finally denied. However, after a fierce fight, Jesse Williams was forced to pay $ 50,000 per month in alimony to his ex-wife for his two children. Since then, the parents of Sadie and Maceo are still not agreed on the custody of their children and are still struggling to distribute the weeks, even if things still seem tense between Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee. It is therefore a fairy tale that has unfortunately turned into a nightmare ! Today, Jesse Williams is again on the couple, but her love life has not been easy after her divorce.