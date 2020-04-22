Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) separated from Aryn Drake-Lee because of his career and his success ? The confidences of his ex

A few days ago, we offered you a return on the love story of Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) and Aryn Drake-Lee, who has turned out badly. After 13 years of love story, they have finally decided to separate. The actor who is lending his traits to Jackson Avery in the series medical is now at war with his ex-wife, and the two are still struggling to agree during their divorce, especially regarding the custody of their two children, Sadie and Maceco. It could be that Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee are separated because of the career and the success of the actora new life that didn’t appear to agree to his wife, as she revealed in an interview for People Magazine. “For our children and for the establishment of our business that we have built together, I left my career in New York so we moved to California to follow his, and for him to build…”

Aryn Drake-Lee continued, revealing that the success of Jesse Williams was much too heavy for her, just as their new life, she preferred to stay in the shade : “I knew, being the one who was really all together, that I didn’t have much room to fall, even if I fell. Hollywood and I were not in agreement. It has never been my values and it has never been something that I was looking for. It has never been comfortable for me given how much of it was superficial. And then it all became clear when everyone is gone.” You will have understood, the career of Jesse Williams seems to have placed an enormous strain on his marriage with his wife Aryn Drake-Lee, and this is surely one of the things that contributed to their divorce. In any case, the two former do not yet seem in peace… Recently, Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy) has subtly down his ex-wife on the Canvas and made a clasher in return.