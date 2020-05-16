Jessica Alba plays in a new movie Netflix

Share

One of the biggest bets Netflix will be the action film Trigger Warning with the potential to launch a new franchise led by Jessica Alba.

As the recent Rake Tyler (extraction)the film Warning trigger is a thriller, action packed, and Netflix It is hoped that it will also be able to emulate the extraordinary success of the film, Chris Hemsworth and even become a new franchise. To do this, it will be the actress Jessica Alba, known for his participation in films such as The Fantastic Four, Sin City or The Devil Under the Skin.

What will talk about the film?

Trigger Warning will be carried out by the Indonesian Mouly Surya (Marlina if pembunuh dalam’tie babak), with a screenplay written by Josh Olson, and John Brancato. The character of Jessica Alba is “a veteran traumatized that inherits from the bar of his grand-father”, a framework which should give him plenty of opportunities to brutal combat and movement, and bold. In addition, the actress will also be executive producer of the project. Let’s hope that they will give us soon more details.

Don’t forget that Jessica Alba is currently featured L. A.”s Finesta police series where she plays detective Nancy McKenna. Gabrielle Union also stands out in the cast, repeating his role of Sydney Burnett in the saga Bad Boys. Therefore, this show is a spin-off of the hit films starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

The streaming platform, Netflix is full of quality its catalog, and does not bother to spend more than $ 100 million on movies like Tyler Rake if she knows that they will have a record of viewings. Hope that this adventure with Jessica Alba is going well and has a new franchise in hand. According to the rumor, Chris Hemsworth resume his role in a new episode of the action thriller, directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by the brothers Russo (Avengers: the End of the game).

