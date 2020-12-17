Jessica Alba talks about balancing work and home

The actress and businesswoman feel that there are days when she needs to get away from her family and dedicate herself to herself.

Actress Jessica Alba says that there are days when she needs a break from her family and some time to herself.

Talking about how to handle her life as a mother and businesswoman, Alba joked: “I told everyone in the family that I needed a break from them. Sometimes I feel like I can’t be with my family anymore because it all comes down to me and I’ve had enough “.

During her appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” she also spoke about her entrepreneurial adventure through her lifestyle, babies and beauty brand.

“I felt it was a social justice issue when I noticed the increase in illnesses due to dangerous substances that were included in a variety of household products. So I wanted to solve this pertinent problem and give back to families that were born in unfortunate circumstances, ”shared Alba, co-founder of the American consumer goods company, The Honest Company.

Alba reviewed her memories of her work with Barrymore on the 1990s film, “Never Been Kissed.”

“You supported so many actors at the time and you took so many people under your wings. You guided them and set the stage for us, who were just starting out, ”said Alba.